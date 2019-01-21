Image copyright John Waan Image caption Emergency services were called to the crash at about 09:40 GMT

A pedestrian has been killed in a crash involving two lorries on the M1 northbound in Leicestershire.

Emergency services, including an air ambulance, were called to the scene at junction 23 at about 09:40 GMT following a serious collision.

Leicestershire Police said the man "sustained fatal injuries" in the collision with two HGVs.

The northbound carriageway of the M1 at the junction has now reopened, the force added.

Earlier, Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service had said four lorries were involved in the crash.

Police said no-one else has been hurt.

East Midlands Airport, which is nearby, has warned passengers travelling from the south to allow for plenty of time for their journey.

Image copyright Highways England Image caption Traffic was at a standstill following the M1 crash

