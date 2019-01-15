Image copyright Google Image caption Leicestershire Police said officers responded to reports of an assault in the early hours of Boxing Day

A man has been jailed for assaulting two police officers in the early hours of Boxing Day that left one of them hanging over a second storey balcony.

Aaron Naylor, 29, from County Durham, had been spending Christmas Day with his ex-partner and their child when an argument started, the court heard.

Neighbours called police to a flat in Oadby, Leicestershire, and Naylor charged at the two officers.

He was sentenced at Leicester Magistrates' Court to 48 weeks in jail.

Prosecutor Naeem Valli said the couple had been drinking at the flat in Churchill Close when an argument "descended into something more serious."

'Feared for life'

He said when the two Leicestershire Police officers - PC Holly Bland and PC Richard Lees - arrived, Naylor was "aggressive and confrontational".

"The defendant charged again, using so much force he pushed them to the edge of the balcony, leaving PC Lees hanging over the edge," he added.

"He was genuinely fearing for his life and is deeply concerned at what could have happened if the other officer wasn't there."

Mr Valli told the court PC Bland managed to get Naylor to the ground and during the struggle suffered cuts and bruises.

PC Lees also suffered a head injury and Naylor's ex-partner, Emma Harris, was injured.

The footage from police bodycams was played to the court, during which Naylor covered his ears.

Ahmed Khan, defending, said Naylor was an ex-serviceman who had completed tours in Iraq and Afghanistan and had issues with confined spaces.

He said Naylor had been staying at supported housing for veterans in Sacriston and was remorseful for his behaviour.

Naylor pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting an emergency worker and a third count of assault against Ms Harris at an earlier hearing.

Sentencing Naylor, chair of magistrates Atul Jobanputra said: "I appreciate the fact you have been in the forces and that you have been through a lot.

"An officer could have been seriously injured or killed, fortunately this did not happen."

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.