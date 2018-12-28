Image copyright Google Image caption Leicestershire Police said officers were responding to reports of an assault on Christmas Day

A man has admitted assaulting two police officers who were responding to a call on Christmas Day.

Leicestershire Police said the officers were called to Churchill Close in Oadby at about 12:30 GMT but were attacked when they arrived.

At Leicester Magistrates' Court, Aaron Naylor, of Sacriston, County Durham, admitted two counts of assaulting an emergency worker and one of assault.

Naylor, 29, will next appear on 15 January.

