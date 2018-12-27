Image copyright Sophie Wilson Image caption Sophie Wilson was in hospital in Thailand for almost a month

A backpacker who broke her neck diving into a swimming pool in Thailand is back in the UK, thanks to people donating more than £67,000.

The money has gone towards Sophie Wilson's hospital bills and a specialist medical flight.

Insurance company Insure and Go refused to pay out as they said she had acted in a way which put herself at risk.

It is not clear whether the 24-year-old, from Shepshed, Leicestershire, will be able to walk again.

Miss Wilson was taken to a hospital in Nottingham after arriving at Heathrow on Wednesday.

Her sister Georgina said: "Sophie is currently at the Queen's Medical Centre, whereby she is being assessed and will stay here for a while."

The former coffee shop worker had set off on a six-month trip as part of her lifelong dream to travel the world, and had been in Thailand for only a week when she had the accident on 1 December.

She thought the pool was deeper than it was and did not see a sign warning that diving was not allowed.

Miss Wilson received treatment at a hospital in Chiang Mai and had about 10 hours of surgery.

Before leaving Thailand she wrote on Facebook: "I really am truly amazed by everything that everyone has done for me."

Insure and Go said in a statement: "We do understand that people go on holiday to have fun and enjoy themselves, but we are not able to cover circumstances where the customer has acted in a way that puts themselves at risk.

"This is clearly stated in the policy terms and conditions."

