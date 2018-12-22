Image copyright Sophie Wilson Image caption Sophie Wilson was only a week into her solo trip around the world

About £65,000 has been raised for a backpacker who broke her neck after she dived into a swimming pool in a bar in Thailand.

It is not clear whether Sophie Wilson, 24, from Shepshed, Leicestershire, will walk again following the accident on 1 December.

The money has gone towards a specialist medical flight to bring her home, which is due to arrive on Boxing Day.

Ms Wilson has been having treatment in a hospital in Chiang Mai.

She had only been one week into a six-month trip as part of her "lifelong dream" to travel the world.

The former coffee shop worker has had about 10 hours of surgery following the accident.

Image copyright Sophie Wilson Image caption Miss Wilson has undergone 10 hours of surgery

Ms Wilson said in a post on Facebook: "We're coming home! If it wasn't for all of you who liked, shared and donated this wouldn't be happening, so thank you from the bottom of my heart.

"I really am truly amazed by everything that everyone has done for me."

Her mother Jane Wilson, who is in Thailand, said the family has been "overwhelmed" by the kindness shown.

She said her daughter was "so strong, both mentally and physically" and has to endure five to six hours of physiotherapy ahead of the flight.

Image copyright Sophie Wilson Image caption Miss Wilson's spinal cord became compressed when she dived into the pool

The money raised has gone towards paying for a doctor and two nurses for the duration of the flight from Thailand, due to the "severity of Sophie's injuries".

She is due to be taken to Nottingham's Queen's Medical Centre by ambulance for assessment after arriving at Heathrow Airport.

Talking about the accident, Ms Wilson's sister, Georgina Wilson, who started the fundraising page, said there was a sign warning diving was not allowed, but as it was dark, Sophie had not seen it.

She said her sister would not have intentionally done "anything to hurt herself".

Travel insurance company Insure and Go has not covered the costs of the flight, saying their policy does not if the "customer has acted in a way that puts themselves at risk".

