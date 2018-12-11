Image copyright PA Image caption Two homes wrecked and about 50 were damaged in the blast

A man whose wife died after their house exploded a year ago said he has flashbacks of her crying "get me out" while he was stuck under rubble.

Janet Jasper, 79, died in hospital after the blast, which happened when a cooker spark ignited leaking gas.

About 50 homes in Birstall, Leicestershire, were damaged in the explosion on 11 December 2017.

John Jasper, 81, who had lived with his wife in the house since the 1960s, said it had been the "worst year ever".

Mr Jasper said: "When they found me under the plaster board I looked back at what was left of my house and I just couldn't believe I had come out of that house virtually unscathed.

"I realised I'd got nothing. I was devastated. Everything we had lived for - 56 years there - had just gone up in one big bang."

Mr Jasper said the main flashback he had was of his wife calling for help.

"The bit that upset me is the fact that I could hear my wife crying 'get me out get me out' and I couldn't move. That is the main flashback so I try not to dwell on that."

Mr and Mrs Jasper's house in Allington Drive and the one next door were both wrecked in the explosion - as well as dozens of others being damaged.

As well as losing his wife, his home and all his belongings, Mr Jasper and his son Anthony have both suffered health problems since.

He said: "It's been pretty bad, complete with having a stroke and recovering from that.

"It's probably been the worst year. Then Anthony has been diagnosed with a lymphoma. It is one thing after the other. It has been an awful year."

The fire service ruled out a criminal investigation and said they found "a catastrophic failure of an internal gas pipe joint" under the kitchen floor was the source of the leak.

The gas maintenance company Cadent, which supplied the house, said it only had responsibility for pipes up to the gas meter.

A Health and Safety Executive spokesperson said its investigation into the technical causes of the gas explosion was complete and the coroner had a copy of the report to assist with the inquest, likely to take place during 2019.

