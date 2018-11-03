Leicester City owner Vichai's funeral starts Thailand
The funeral of Leicester City's owner who died in a helicopter crash outside the club's stadium is under way.
Royal soldiers, monks and Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha's relatives took part in a procession ahead of the ceremony in Bangkok, Thailand.
The funeral began with Buddhist bathing rituals and will be followed by recitation ceremonies over seven days.
The Leicester City players are due to fly out to Thailand for the funeral after their game against Cardiff later.
Thai billionaire Mr Vichai died along with two members of his staff, the pilot and a passenger when the helicopter came down in a car park moments after taking off from the King Power Stadium on 27 October.
A bathing rite ceremony has started and will take place over the next few hours, followed by the start of the recitation ceremonies.
Mr Vichai's body arrived in Thailand on Friday ahead of the funeral.
Nusara Suknamai, Kaveporn Punpare, pilot Eric Swaffer and his partner, Izabela Roza Lechowicz, also died in the crash last Saturday.
The wreckage of the helicopter was removed from outside the stadium on Friday.
The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) has begun examining parts of the helicopter and the in-flight recorder.