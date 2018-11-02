Image copyright PA Image caption Work on removing the helicopter wreckage is under way

Work to remove the wreckage of the helicopter which crashed near to Leicester City's stadium is under way.

Club owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha died along with two members of his staff, the pilot and a passenger when the aircraft came down just after taking off from the King Power Stadium.

Mr Vichai's funeral is to begin in Thailand on Saturday.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said it would begin examining parts of the wreckage.

An AAIB spokesman said "the recovery operation is under way", adding that the helicopter would be inspected in detail at its specialist facilities in Farnborough "by the weekend".

Image copyright AFP Image caption A crane helps move the wreckage

Image copyright PA Image caption The wreckage will be examined in detail at specialist facilities in Farnborough

Media in Thailand are reporting that Mr Vichai's body has now arrived in Bangkok.

A black vehicle, thought to be carrying the body, was seen travelling from Don Mueang airport to the temple where the funeral is scheduled to take place on Saturday.

Nusara Suknamai, Kaveporn Punpare, pilot Eric Swaffer and his partner, Izabela Roza Lechowicz, also died in the crash last Saturday.

Police have now formally identified four of the victims, but coroners are still yet to formally confirm the identify of Mr Kaveporn.

Image copyright Getty Images/Facebook/Instagram Image caption (L-R): Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, Kaveporn Punpare, Nusara Suknamai, Izabela Roza Lechowicz and Eric Swaffer were killed in the crash

Image copyright Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service Image caption The first attending fire crews to the helicopter crash visited the memorial outside the stadium and laid five white roses, one of each victim

