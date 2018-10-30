Image copyright AFP Image caption A book of condolence will be available from 08:00 GMT at the stadium "for the foreseeable future"

A book of condolence has opened at Leicester City Football Club this morning for its owner and four others who died in a helicopter crash.

The aircraft came down in a car park moments after taking off from the King Power Stadium on Saturday evening.

Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, two members of staff, the pilot and a passenger all died at the scene.

The book will be in a marquee outside the club "for the foreseeable future", with an online version also available.

Nursara Suknamai, Kaveporn Punpare, pilot Eric Swaffer and his partner Izabela Roza Lechowicz also died in the crash, police said.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Leicester City owner's family lay a wreath at the King Power Stadium

An investigation into the cause of the crash, which saw the helicopter spiral out of control, is ongoing with aircraft's digital flight data recorder already recovered.

On Monday, Mr Vichai's wife and son laid a wreath at the stadium

The club's first team, youth squad and manager Claude Puel were also at the King Power Stadium to see tributes laid by fans.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Riyad Mahrez, an ex-Leicester player, dedicated his latest goal to Mr Vichai

Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez, a former Leicester player, dedicated his match-winning goal in Monday night's game against Tottenham to Mr Vichai.

"It's been very difficult," he told Sky Sports. "The boss was very special to me, I spent four-and-a-half years there.

"He was such a good person and I'm very, very sad. That's why I put my hands in the sky for him."

Tuesday's first team fixture against Southampton in the EFL Cup and the development squad game against Feyenoord in the Premier League International Cup have been postponed.

Image copyright Getty Images/Facebook/Instagram Image caption Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, two members of his staff, the pilot and a passenger were killed when the aircraft spiralled out of control and crashed in a fireball

A minute's silence is due to be held at De Montfort University and at the University of Leicester to remember the victims of the crash.

At the city's Jalaram Community Centre, fans can gather from 18:00 GMT "for reflection" on the evening the team was due to be playing its EFL cup match.