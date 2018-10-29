Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Leicester City owner's family lay wreath at the King Power Stadium

The wife and son of Leicester City's owner have laid a wreath at the club's stadium after he and four others were killed in a helicopter crash.

Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha died alongside two members of staff, the pilot and a passenger after the aircraft spiralled out of control outside the ground.

The club's first team and youth squad are also at the King Power stadium.

A team investigating Saturday night's crash have recovered the aircraft's digital flight data recorder.

Leicestershire Police named the other people killed in the crash as Nursara Suknamai, Kaveporn Punpare, pilot Eric Swaffer and his partner Izabela Roza Lechowicz.

The club chairman's wife Aimon and son Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha were joined at the ground by the president of the Thai FA, Somyot Poompanmoung and his wife, Potjaman Poompanmoung.

Image copyright PA Image caption Leicester City's players arrived after being picked up from the training ground

Image copyright PA Image caption Mr Vichai was killed along with four others in a helicopter crash outside the stadium on Saturday

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch said inspectors would be at the crash site until the end of week before transporting the wreckage to specialist facilities in Farnborough.

"In the meantime, we are still gathering evidence as part of our investigation," a spokesman said.

Witnesses have been urged to contact Leicestershire Police.