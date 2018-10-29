The helicopter cleared Leicester City's stadium but moments later it spiralled out of control and crashed in a fireball, claiming the lives of five people including the owner of the club.
Billionaire Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, two staff members Nursara Suknamai and Kaveporn Punpare, Pilot Eric Swaffer and his partner Izabela Roza Lechowicz all died.
