Image copyright PETE WHITE Image caption The helicopter landed on the pitch an hour after the Premier League match between Leicester City and West Ham United finished

The helicopter cleared Leicester City's stadium but moments later it spiralled out of control and crashed in a fireball, claiming the lives of five people including the owner of the club.

Billionaire Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, two staff members Nursara Suknamai and Kaveporn Punpare, Pilot Eric Swaffer and his partner Izabela Roza Lechowicz all died.

Image copyright CameraSport via Getty Images Image caption The G-VSKP aircraft took off from the King Power Stadium and cleared the site

Image copyright Liam Hopkin Image caption A bang was heard shortly after take-off and the helicopter was seen spiralling out of control then crashing into flames

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption It came down in a car park next to the stadium at about 20:30 BST on 27 October

Image copyright Action Images via Reuters Image caption Firefighters were immediately on scene, working to put out the fire and rescue the five inside

Image copyright AFP Image caption It was likely to take several days to complete the investigation at the crash site

Image caption The Air Accidents Investigation Branch and Leicester City FC were working to establish the circumstances of the crash

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Thousands of flowers, scarves and tributes have been left outside the King Power Stadium since the crash

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption On Monday, Mr Srivaddhanaprabha's son Aiyawatt and wife Aimon laid wreathes at the stadium

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Leicester City football fans paid their respects outside the football stadium

Image copyright EPA Image caption Players of the Fox Hunt Football Academy from Chaiyaphum in Thailand also paid tribute

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mourners paused to remember those who died

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Many players and fans are using #TheBoss hashtag to pay respects on social media

Image copyright AFP Image caption A book of condolence will be opened at the stadium from Tuesday morning, with an online version also to be set up

