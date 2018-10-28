Leicester City confirm chairman's death

Image copyright PA Image caption Thai billionaire Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha purchased Leicester City in 2010

The owner of Leicester City FC died when his helicopter crashed outside the stadium, the club has been confirmed.

Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and four other people died when the aircraft crashed on Saturday evening.

Witnesses said just cleared the King Power Stadium before it spiralled out of control and crashed in a fireball.

Tributes have been paid across the football community and thousands of bouquets and scarves have already been left outside the football ground.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.