Leicester City owner's helicopter crashes

Image copyright Rex Features Image caption A picture taken outside Leicester City's King Power stadium this evening

The Leicester City owner's helicopter has crashed in a car park outside the club's ground shortly after taking off after a match.

It is not known if Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha was in the helicopter at the time.

Leicester City had been playing West Ham United in the Premier League at their King Power stadium.

Pictures from the ground showed a large fire in the car park although it has been put out, according to reports.

Image copyright Leicester City Football Club Image caption Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha purchased the club in 2010

Sky Sports News reporter Rob Dorsett said the helicopter took off from the pitch, as it does after every game.

He said that after a few seconds it appeared to lose control and crashed into the car park just a few hundred metres away.