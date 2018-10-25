Image copyright Leicester City Council Image caption The judge said Newcombe was "addicted" to his victim and could not take no for an answer

A councillor has been described as a "silly, deluded man" during his sentencing for sexual assault.

Paul Newcombe of Laundry Lane, Belgrave, Leicester, was found guilty in September of groping and grabbing a woman to kiss her.

Nottingham Crown Court heard his victim was now "jumpy and on edge around men" after two attacks within days.

Newcombe, 49, was handed a 12-month community order and 100 hours of unpaid work.

He was also given a restraining order against the victim.

In May last year, Newcombe touched the woman's thigh and groped her.

Days later, he grabbed and tried to kiss her, and she was injured trying to prise herself away.

A statement from her read in court said this had "changed her as a person".

She described being weary of how she greeted people, changing how she dressed and avoiding being alone with men.

Newcombe resigned as a Labour councillor representing the Thurncourt ward last year but is now standing as an independent.

Judge Sarah Buckingham said he had become "addicted" to his victim and his actions had "forfeited the right to be a councillor".

The judge called him a "silly, deluded man", adding: "Your arrogance led you to take things too far."

Leicester City Council said current law only disqualified those given a custodial sentence of three months or more from standing as a councillor.

