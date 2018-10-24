Image copyright Tom Evers Image caption Equity Road and several other roads in the area were closed by police after the man was injured

A man has been charged with firearm and drugs offences after being shot.

The 24-year-old was injured when police attended an address in Equity Road, Leicester, on Monday night.

He has been charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition and two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

He is due before Leicester Magistrates' Court on Thursday. A mandatory referral has also been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

