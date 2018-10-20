Two bodies found in Leicester bungalow
- 20 October 2018
Two bodies have been found inside a property on the edge of Leicester.
Concerned neighbours alerted police that they had not seen the elderly couple who lived there for some time.
Officers forced their way into the bungalow in Rayleigh Way, Netherhall, on Friday afternoon.
The deaths are being treated as unexplained, Leicestershire Police said. The property and surrounding area had been sealed off while an investigation continues.