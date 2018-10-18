Leicester teen arrested for murder following body in house find
- 18 October 2018
An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man's body was found in a house in Leicester.
The deceased man, who has not yet been identified, was discovered at 22:15 BST on Wednesday by officers responding to reports of a fight at a property on Southfields Drive.
Police have not yet said how the man died but they said a forensic examination was being carried out.
The arrested man, who is from Leicester, remains in police custody.