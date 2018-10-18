Image caption A specialist team established links between Steadman and girls over a three-year period

A 20-year-old man has pleaded guilty to 11 sexual offences against six girls.

Ryan Steadman, of Stud Road, Barleythorpe, near Oakham, admitted offences including sexual activity with a child and causing a child to watch a sexual act.

Police said Steadman, who was originally charged with 39 offences against 11 victims, approached the girls through social media.

He is due to be sentenced on 14 December.

Police said Steadman was arrested in February after a tip-off that he had met and engaged in sexual activity with a 14-year-old girl who had travelled to Leicestershire.

After questioning, he was released but specialist officers subsequently established he had been in contact with other girls between 2015 and 2018.

On Wednesday at Leicester Crown Court, he pleaded guilty to five counts of causing a child aged 13 to 15 to watch a sexual act, four counts of inciting a child aged 13 to 15 to engage in sexual activity and two counts of sexual activity with a child, aged 13 to 14.

