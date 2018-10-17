Image caption HMP Stocken, which has a capacity of more than 800, is currently being extended

An investigation into the deaths of two prison inmates found on the same day has begun, police have confirmed.

David Saxton and Patrick Kettle were found dead in separate wings of HMP Stocken, Rutland, on 6 October.

Officers said the deaths at the category C prison, which has a capacity of more than 800 inmates, were being treated as unexplained.

The Ministry of Justice said the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman would investigate.

In 2015 there was a riot which caused more than £12,000 of damage.

The prison is currently undergoing building work which will increase capacity by about 200.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.