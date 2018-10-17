Image copyright Google Image caption The man was attacked on Lilac Way in East Goscote, near Syston, on Sunday evening

A man has been charged in connection with the stabbing of another man in a Leicestershire village.

The 35-year-old victim was attacked on Lilac Way in East Goscote, near Syston, on Sunday evening, suffering a life-threatening injury to the throat.

Todd Sadlik-Stephenson, 24, of Tinkers Dells, East Goscote, faces three charges including grievous bodily harm with intent.

He will appear at Leicester Magistrates' Court later.

Mr Sadlik-Stephenson has also been charged with one count of assault and one count of possession of a bladed article.

The victim remains in hospital where his condition is now stable.

