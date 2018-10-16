Image copyright Aylestone Athletic RFC Image caption David Carroll joined a rugby club in 2015 and told members he had leukaemia

The mother-in-law of a man who pretended to have cancer has said she "couldn't believe a member of our family could do that".

David Carroll was convicted of fraud after telling family and colleagues he had terminal stomach cancer.

Linda Eccles, who lost her husband in 2011, gave Carroll £2,000 for treatment because she feared her daughter "was going to be in the same position".

"We were taken in all the time," Mrs Eccles said.

"As a family we believed we looked after each other."

Mrs Eccles' daughter, Lucy Witchard, met Carroll, now 35, at university and told her he had already suffered from prostate cancer and leukaemia.

After Mrs Eccles' husband - who helped her cope with MS - died in 2011, the couple moved to her home in Evington.

Image copyright Leicester Mercury Image caption David Carroll was given a 26-week suspended prison sentence for fraud by false representation

But in 2015, Carroll announced he had stomach cancer, had only five to 10 months to live and said treatment in the US was his only hope.

Mrs Eccles said: "If he was really dying of cancer and needed treatment then we wanted to help."

Doubts emerged when details of his story did not add up and Carroll was confronted by Ms Witchard on his return from the US in 2015.

Pretend doctor

Mrs Eccles said: "He was really quite cross and quite angry with her that she wouldn't believe him - he asked to be given a week to prove it.

"He got an ex-colleague to ring up and pretend to be a doctor. But this person realised they couldn't do it anymore and said, 'sorry this is all a lie'."

Carroll was given a 26-week prison sentence, suspended for two years, after being found guilty of fraud by false representation at Leicester Magistrates' Court.

He was also told to complete 180 hours of unpaid work and ordered to pay £2,000 compensation.

A 12-month restraining order means he is not allowed to contact Ms Witchard or Mrs Eccles.

