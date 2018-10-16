Image caption Police said they could not confirm reports both the men involved were walking dogs

A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the stabbing of a man in a Leicestershire village.

The 35-year-old victim was attacked on Lilac Way in East Goscote, near Syston, on Sunday evening, suffering a life-threatening injury to the throat.

He underwent emergency surgery and is now in a stable condition.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody. Police said officers were still at the scene.

A force spokeswoman could not confirm speculation the victim was out with his dog and was attacked by another dog walker.

