Image caption Dr Muhammad Taufiq said his family "had a vision" for the building when they bought it in 2013

A doctor whose wife and three children were killed in an arson attack has said fulfilling their dream to build a mosque is "a beautiful project".

Dr Muhammad Taufiq is forging ahead with the €10m (£8.8m) development in Dublin in his family's memory.

His wife Shehnila, 47, daughter Zainab, 19, and sons Bilal, 17, and Jamal, 15, died in a fire at their home in Leicester in September 2013.

The project is part-funded by donations from Leicester's Muslim community.

Dr Taufiq, who works as a neurosurgeon at Beaumont Hospital in Dublin, was in Ireland when his house was mistakenly targeted by arsonists.

His wife, a scholar and cleric, had moved to Leicester in 2005 with their children to carry out theological studies at a Muslim school.

In 2014, eight men were jailed for their roles in the fatal arson attack.

Image copyright Pukaar News Image caption Bilal and Jamal Taufiq were killed in the fire at their house, along with their mother and sister

Dr Taufiq, 57, said before their deaths the family had bought a derelict house in the Blanchardstown area of Dublin which they planned to turn into an Islamic community and education centre.

The Shuhada Foundation of Ireland, which is due to take five years to build, will include a three-storey mosque with a school, community centre and sports complex.

Each building will be named after a family member.

Dr Taufiq said: "My family were special people. They chose to spend their life in a very simple way and wanted to leave something good behind.

"My family had a great vision for this project and while I am working on it, it has given me so much comfort and happiness."

Image copyright Rhatigan Architects Image caption The An Bord Pleanala in Ireland has approved the plans

Dr Taufiq told the BBC working on the project had given him "strength" and kept his family in his "mind and spirit".

He said he had received support from people in Leicester after his family's deaths, adding: "They have promised they will be on my side when the project will need funds and physical support."

The An Bord Pleanala in Ireland has approved the plans despite some opposition to the scale of it.

Residents had raised concerns about the possibility of traffic congestion and noise pollution when it opens.

