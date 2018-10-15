Image copyright Google Image caption The road is a cul-de-sac on the outskirts of the village

A man has been left with life-threatening injuries following a stabbing in Leicestershire.

Police and ambulance services were called to Lilac Way in East Goscote just before 19:00 BST on Sunday.

The 35-year-old man was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition, police said. No-one has been arrested.

The area is popular with dog walkers and remains cordoned off while officers conduct enquiries.

