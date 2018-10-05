Leicestershire Police officer 'deliberately driven at'
- 5 October 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
An armed police officer is in hospital with head injuries after being "deliberately driven at" in Leicester.
Deputy Chief Constable Rob Nixon tweeted that there is a "full-scale operation" running to find those responsible for the incident in Belvoir Street in the early hours.
A cordon is in place in the street and Leicestershire Police said it will be releasing more details later.
Police and the public have been wishing the officer well on Twitter.
Day started 5.20 am when received a call about an armed officer being injured @leicspolice Officer deliberately driven at & now in hospital with head injuries. Full scale operation now running to locate those responsible! #protecttheprotectors— DCC Rob Nixon (@DCCLeicsPolice) October 5, 2018
End of Twitter post by @DCCLeicsPolice
Just been made aware of a serious incident involving a @LeicsPoliceARV colleague & friend who was seriously injured overnight. I, along with everyone on the RPU wish you a speedy recovery mate. Thoughts are with you, your family & friends #thinblueline #policefamily #getwellsoon— Leicestershire Road Policing Unit (RPU) (@LeicsPoliceRPU) October 5, 2018
End of Twitter post by @LeicsPoliceRPU
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.