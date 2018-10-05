Image caption Deputy Chief Constable Rob Nixon said a 'full-scale operation' was running to find those responsible

An armed police officer is in hospital with head injuries after being "deliberately driven at" in Leicester.

Deputy Chief Constable Rob Nixon tweeted that there is a "full-scale operation" running to find those responsible for the incident in Belvoir Street in the early hours.

A cordon is in place in the street and Leicestershire Police said it will be releasing more details later.

Police and the public have been wishing the officer well on Twitter.

Skip Twitter post by @DCCLeicsPolice Day started 5.20 am when received a call about an armed officer being injured @leicspolice Officer deliberately driven at & now in hospital with head injuries. Full scale operation now running to locate those responsible! #protecttheprotectors — DCC Rob Nixon (@DCCLeicsPolice) October 5, 2018 Report

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.