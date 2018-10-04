Image copyright University of Dundee

Two children from the same family have died after contracting E. coli, Public Health England (PHE) has confirmed.

The children, whose ages have not been released, were from the Charnwood area of Leicestershire and were treated in the past two weeks.

PHE confirmed it was working with environmental health officers after the confirmation of two cases of hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS) in two siblings.

HUS is a complication of E. coli that affects the kidneys.

PHE said its thoughts were with the family at this "extremely difficult time".

Dr Lauren Ahyow, consultant in communicable disease control at PHE East Midlands, said: "E. coli is an infection that causes a spectrum of illness ranging from mild through to severe bloody diarrhoea, mostly without fever.

"Sometimes the infection can cause a condition called haemolytic uraemic syndrome which affects the kidneys and can be very serious."

She said young children and elderly people are more prone to development of complications associated with E. coli, which is a relatively rare infection.

"E.coli can be acquired through a number of routes including contaminated food, contact with farm animals and infected water," she said.

"PHE are working with partners to investigate further to try and determine a source of infection."

It has not yet been been revealed how the children contracted E. coli but PHE said it was working with partners to try to "determine a source of infection".

A Charnwood Borough Council spokesperson confirmed its environmental health officers had taken out sample kits to the family home.

