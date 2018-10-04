Image copyright Facebook Image caption Richard Alderman admitted six of a number of messages he posted were menacing or offensive

A councillor who called on Facebook for Theresa May to be hanged "for treason" has been given a six-month community order sentence.

Richard Alderman, 72, of Rutland, admitted sending a menacing or grossly offensive message via the public communication network last week.

Alderman made the six Facebook posts between April and July, when he was elected to Rutland County Council.

He was also given a six-month curfew at Birmingham Magistrates' Court.

Other posts made racist remarks towards shadow home secretary Diane Abbott while one called for Tory MP Anna Soubry to be executed.

The court heard how the Brexit-backing councillor pledged to remain in his post, and "let the public" decide his fate.

Image copyright PA Image caption Alderman was referred to Leicestershire Police over comments made on his Facebook account

The independent councillor, of Lonsdale Way, Oakham, admitted a number of messages he posted were menacing or offensive. One said the prime minister's assassination was "long overdue".

He had previously pleaded guilty to four offences under the 2003 Communications Act.

Defence lawyer Sandeep Kaushal said his client was ashamed and wished to apologise for the "ill-thought" comments, and the effect on those mentioned in the posts.

Mr Kaushal added: "He states that he intends to stand for re-election and let the public decide whether they consider him to be a fit person."

'Grossly offensive'

Ordering Alderman to wear an electronic ankle tag to monitor the 19:00 to 7:00 curfew, District Judge David Robinson said: "You advocated support for killing by execution and assassination (of Mrs May and Ms Soubry) because you disagreed with their views.

"You did so with the recent memory of the killing of a British member of parliament. I am satisfied you intended the comments to be grossly offensive and of a menacing character."

He added: "The offences are serious enough to warrant a community order and curfew requirement."

The county council said Alderman's actions were "totally unacceptable" and would be the subject of a further investigation by its standards committee.

