Image copyright Highways England Image caption Northbound traffic was queuing on the M1 at about 07:00 BST

A woman who walked on to the M1 was killed when she was hit by a van.

Leicestershire Police was called at about 03:00 BST following a report of a woman in the northbound carriageway just past junction 20, near Lutterworth.

She was later hit by a white Peugeot van and pronounced dead at the scene.

Due to recent police contact with the woman, the force has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

The motorway was closed while investigations were carried out, which caused disruption for motorists travelling north.

The road is now open, with delays of 20 minutes being reported.

Det Con Michael Woods has appealed for information as to why the woman was on the motorway before she was killed.

He said: "Did you see a pedestrian on the side of the northbound carriageway?

"Did you see anything that you thought was odd as you travelled between junction 20 and 21? If so we would like to speak to you."

