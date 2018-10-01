Image copyright @dronemanuk Image caption Four cows had to be put down after a trailer overturned on the A46 between Anstey and Wanlip

Fours cows have had to be euthanised after a 4x4 car towing a trailer with the animals inside overturned in Leicestershire, police have said.

The incident happened at about 10:45 BST on the A46 northbound between Anstey and Wanlip causing traffic disruption for several hours.

Highways England said it blocked the dual carriageway southbound to allow northbound traffic to be released.

Leicestershire Police confirmed no people were injured.

Recovery work was carried out between A5630 and A6 Loughborough Road and diversions were in place during the "severe accident".

Image copyright @dronemanuk Image caption A46 southbound was blocked to allow northbound traffic to be released via the dual carriageway

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.