Image copyright Google Image caption The bus stop is outside a voluntary centre on a busy road near the city centre

A woman died when a car crashed into a bus stop in Leicester.

The victim was struck by the blue Mercedes CLK at about 23:10 BST in Woodgate, after the car was involved in a collision with another vehicle.

The woman was pronounced dead the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham.

A 26-year-old man from Leicester has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and being unfit to drive through drink or drugs. He remains in police custody.

Officers said the Mercedes was in collision with an orange Nissan GTR in the vicinity of Abbey Gate and have appealed for witnesses.