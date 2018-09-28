Image caption Hannah Cobley appeared at Leicester Crown Court

A 29-year-old woman has pleaded not guilty to murdering a prematurely born baby.

The body of the child, who was born at 32 weeks, was found in Hinckley on 30 April 2017.

Hannah Cobley, of Stoney Stanton, Leicestershire, made her plea at Leicester Crown Court, where she was released on bail.

She is due to appear in court for a pre-trial hearing on 22 March before standing trial in May.

