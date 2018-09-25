Image copyright Facebook Image caption Mr Alderman was referred to police over comments made on his Facebook account

A councillor has been charged following offensive comments he is alleged to have made on social media.

Richard Alderman, 72, an independent, won the Oakham South West by-election on Rutland County Council in July.

A week later he was investigated by Leicestershire Police for comments made on his Facebook account.

The force said he had now been charged with three counts of "sending offensive, indecent, obscene and menacing messages".

The charges relate to comments posted on 16 June and 15 July.

He will appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

A spokesman for the council said Mr Alderman had not resigned from his post.

He said the authority would start an internal review "to examine Cllr Alderman's conduct" when formal legal proceedings have ended.