A Coldstream Guardsman who was the first to wear a turban during Trooping the Colour has tested positive for cocaine, the Ministry of Defence (MOD) has confirmed.

Charanpreet Singh Lall, 22, from Leicester, registered "high levels" of the Class A drug during a random test last week at Victoria Barracks.

He was one of three soldiers who failed the test at the Windsor base.

The MoD said those caught taking drugs could be discharged from the army.

Brigadier Christopher Coles, head of army personnel services group, said: "I can confirm a number of soldiers from the Coldstream Guards are under investigation for alleged drugs misuse.

"Those caught taking drugs can expect to be discharged."

The MoD told the BBC it would be a "matter of weeks" before any potential action was taken.

In June, Gdsm Lall said it was an "honour" to be the first member of the Coldstream Guards to take part in Trooping the Colour parade while wearing a turban.

He told how he hoped it would be looked upon as a "new change in history", adding: "I hope that more people like me, not just Sikhs but from other religions and different backgrounds, that they will be encouraged to join the Army."

Gdsm Lall wore a black turban featuring the ceremonial cap star to match the bearskin hats during the ceremony to mark the Queen's official birthday.

He joined the British Army in January 2016, having moved to the UK from Punjab, India, as a baby.

