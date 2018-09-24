Supercar transporter crashed in Leicestershire road
Several supercars were on a transporter when it smashed through a wall and crashed into trees.
Police said the lorry left Loughborough Road, in Burton on the Wolds, Leicestershire, on Saturday night.
Among the cars being carried were a Ferrari, Lamborghini, Porsche and an Aston Martin.
The driver was not seriously injured but the road was closed most of Sunday while emergency crews cleared up a diesel spill.
