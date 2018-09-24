Image copyright Dan Smith Image caption The transporter left the road and crashed into trees

Several supercars were on a transporter when it smashed through a wall and crashed into trees.

Police said the lorry left Loughborough Road, in Burton on the Wolds, Leicestershire, on Saturday night.

Among the cars being carried were a Ferrari, Lamborghini, Porsche and an Aston Martin.

The driver was not seriously injured but the road was closed most of Sunday while emergency crews cleared up a diesel spill.

Image copyright Dan Smith Image caption This Lamborghini was one of the cars on the transporter

