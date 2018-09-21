Image copyright Loughborough University Image caption The award is separate to the rankings, which place the university fifth in the UK

Loughborough has been named UK university of the year alongside a set of new national rankings.

The Times and Sunday Times list praised its progress in technology and science, to match its reputation for sport.

The judges made the discretionary award, separate from the points-based rankings which place Loughborough fifth in the country.

Nottingham was named sports university of the year and Loughborough got the first social inclusion award.

Image caption Loughborough is the first to win the accolade twice, first taking the title in 2008

Nottingham was also named international university of the year.

It is the second time Loughborough has won the prestigious university of the year award, following earlier success in 2008.

Alastair McCall, editor of The Sunday Times Good University Guide, said: "Loughborough has found a formula that makes its graduates among the most sought after in the land.

"It is so much more than a sporting powerhouse, although it deserves huge recognition for having the best sports facilities this side of the Atlantic."

Image caption University of Nottingham has invested heavily in sporting facilties

Professor Robert Allison, Loughborough's vice-chancellor said: "We are absolutely delighted to win this prestigious title. I am incredibly proud of all our staff, students and the wider university community, all of whom make Loughborough the amazing place it is."

Judges said the University of Nottingham's £40m investment into the David Ross Sports Village - featuring a sprint track, hydrotherapy pool and a 200-station fitness suite - had paid dividends.

They also said it was the first UK university to properly realise the potential of satellite campuses overseas - Nottingham has sites in China and Malaysia.

Professor Shearer West, president and vice-chancellor and of the University of Nottingham, said she was "delighted" the institution had moved from 18th to 16th in the rankings.

Judges said De Montfort University showed "social inclusion and academic success are not either/or options" and it provided "a template that many other higher education institutions would do well to follow".

The full rankings will be published on 23 September.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.