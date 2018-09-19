Image copyright Daniel Howlett Image caption Forbidden Forest's organisers have apologised for the "extended waiting time"

A venue could lose its premises licence over a festival which halted traffic and led to "dangerous" queues.

Forbidden Forest, held at Wymeswold Airfield in Leicestershire on 8 September, was condemned by both music lovers and local people.

Residents protested over noise, while festival-goers said people were "crushed" as they entered.

The licence review has been made over "public safety and prevention of public nuisance", the local authority said.

The owners of Prestwold Park, which covers Wymeswold Airfield, have been approached by the BBC for comment.

People who went to the music festival complained that the queue to get in was "unsafe", with some reporting people were fighting and being sick.

Forbidden Forest's organisers apologised for the "extended waiting time" and said they had launched a full investigation.

Charnwood Borough Council said it received a "substantial number of complaints" over the noise from residents living close to the airfield, in Wymeswold, near Loughborough.

Roger Henderes, who lives in nearby Hoton, said traffic was brought to a standstill from mid-morning on the Saturday through to 02:30 BST the next day.

Charnwood Borough Council said a four week consultation period has begun over Prestwold Park's premises licence.

In that time a hearing will be held and the licensing sub-committee will consider the application.

A number of decisions could be made including taking no action, suspending the licence for a period or revoking the licence completely.

