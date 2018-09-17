Image caption Police said no-one was injured in the crash

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of taking a vehicle without consent after a van smashed through the wall of a house.

It happened at about 04:00 BST on Wednesday in The Osiers, Loughborough, and police said the driver of the vehicle left the scene.

The teenager, of Loughborough, was arrested and released under investigation.

Police said no injuries were reported following the crash.

Det Con Alex Paterson said: "We are continuing to establish the full circumstances of the incident and have been carrying out a number of inquiries including checking CCTV and speaking to people in the area."

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have seen or heard anything or anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage, who has not yet contacted police, to get in touch.