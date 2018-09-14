Image copyright PA Image caption Gary Gardner was accused of using some of the money raised to release a "flop" charity song

A fundraiser has been jailed for two and a half years after pocketing cash collected for the young son of murdered soldier Lee Rigby.

Gary Gardner, 56, of Medbourne, raised about £24,000 but only £4,000 made its way to any organisation, a court heard.

Leicester Crown Court was told Gardner put on three truck-pull events attended by thousands, including Fusilier Rigby's widow Rebecca and son Jack.

He was convicted of two counts of fraud at Leicester Crown Court, on Thursday.