Lee Rigby: Fundraiser Gary Gardner jailed for fraud
- 14 September 2018
A fundraiser has been jailed for two and a half years after pocketing cash collected for the young son of murdered soldier Lee Rigby.
Gary Gardner, 56, of Medbourne, raised about £24,000 but only £4,000 made its way to any organisation, a court heard.
Leicester Crown Court was told Gardner put on three truck-pull events attended by thousands, including Fusilier Rigby's widow Rebecca and son Jack.
He was convicted of two counts of fraud at Leicester Crown Court, on Thursday.