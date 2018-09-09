Image copyright Highways England Image caption The M1 southbound in Leicestershire was closed for several hours

A man died after two vehicles crashed on the M1 in Leicestershire.

It is believed the cars collided as he exited the motorway between junction 20 and 21, southbound, just before 01:15 BST.

Leicestershire Police said the driver was taken to hospital where he later died.

The M1 southbound was closed for several hours and re-opened at about 10:30 BST. Police have appealed for witnesses.

