Image copyright DMU Image caption Ms Telling said she got the idea after seeing a magazine cover abroad

A student who wants to "change the conversation" about breastfeeding has launched an exhibition about it.

Rebecca Telling, 21, was inspired after seeing a woman breastfeeding on the cover of a magazine while on holiday.

"I thought how amazing it was and of ways I could do something," she said.

The exhibition at De Montfort University in Leicester has had contributions from students, worldwide artists and women sharing their own "brelfies" (breastfeeding selfies).

Image copyright DMU Image caption The exhibition includes photos, paintings and sculptures

Image copyright DMU Image caption Hundreds of women have shared photos of themselves for the "brelfie" wall

Ms Telling, who is a third year midwifery student, said during her research she discovered a whole movement for breastfeeding art.

"I didn't know it was a thing but there were a lot of photos and paintings out there," she said.

"And as more and more of this art appears, it gets out into the world.

"Just within the last couple of months there's more people talking about it."

Image copyright DMU Image caption The midwifery student said she would love the exhibition to go beyond Leicester

Image copyright DMU Image caption Ms Telling said people needed to have more conversations about breastfeeding

"We wanted breastfeeding to be celebrated in lots of different ways," Ms Telling said.

"I would love to see the stuff we have done go beyond the exhibit and inspire people.

"I hope it will make Leicester more breastfeeding friendly and aware, and I would love to see people that haven't necessarily been involved in breastfeeding being inspired by it, and realise that actually it does affect all of us far beyond mum and baby."

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.