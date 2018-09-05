Image copyright PA Image caption The shop and flat above were both destroyed in the blast

A woman has been arrested in connection with an explosion in which five people died.

A Polish supermarket and the flat above it were destroyed in the blast in Hinckley Road, Leicester, on 25 February.

The 32-year-old, from Leicester, was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit arson on Friday and she was later released under investigation.

Three men have been charged with murder and arson over the deaths.

Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption Mary Ragoobar lived in a flat above the shop with her sons Sean and Shane

Aram Kurd, 33, of Hillary Place, Leicester, Hawkar Hassan, 32, of no fixed address and Arkan Ali, 37, of Drake Close, Oldham, who are also charged with manslaughter, are next due in court in October for a pre-trial hearing.

The five people who died were 22-year-old shop worker Viktorija Ijevleva, Mary Ragoobar, 46, and her sons Shane Ragoobeer, 18, and Sean Ragoobeer, 17, and Shane's girlfriend Leah Beth Reek, 18.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.