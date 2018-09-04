Image caption Mohanial Rajani (back) told worshippers he had permission from the guru to carry on his teachings after his death

A self-titled Hindu preacher has admitted sexually abusing two young female members of a congregation.

Mohanial Rajani admitted at the start of his trial to sexual activity with a female aged 13 or over and sexually assaulting another.

Leicester Crown Court heard he claimed to be the disciple of an Indian guru and told worshippers he had authority to continue with the teachings.

The 76-year-old met his victims as they attended prayers at a Leicester temple.

Rajani, of Silverdale Drive, Thurmaston, Leicester, changed his plea to guilty to the four charges against him once his trial had started.

The court heard Rajani carried out the sex assaults at the temple in the Rushey Mead area of the city and at his house on more than 10 occasions between 2008 and 2013.

Investigating officer Det Con Shaheen Hovell said: "Mohanial abused his position of trust within the local community and had no regard for the effect his crimes would have on the victims, one of whom was just a teenager when the offences began.

"This was in no way easy for them. The defendant was well-known in their local community and speaking out about these offences was extremely difficult for them."

Rajani has been released on bail and will be sentenced on 14 September.

