Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption Police bodycam footage showed the officer pursuing Hayre reach 157mph

A man has been banned from driving for 24 months after being caught speeding at more than 140mph while over the drink-drive limit.

The traffic officer in pursuit of Jasbir Hayre had to drive at 157mph in order to catch up with the 40-year-old's BMW M3.

Hayre was pulled over on the M69 near Leicester on 8 August.

At Leicester Magistrates' Court, he admitted driving while over the alcohol limit and speeding.

Shabbir Issat, prosecuting, said PC Meadows had joined the M69 near Leicester on Wednesday 8 August.

His attention was quickly drawn by a motorist flashing a vehicle in front of him.

"He started to follow the vehicle, which continued to accelerate up to and beyond 140mph, continuing for half a mile before stopping," said Mr Issat.

Hayre, of Grangemouth Road, Coventry, was found to have 53 microgrammes of alcohol per 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

"He failed a roadside breath test and was arrested," Mr Issat continued.

'Foolish and reckless'

In defence, Yakesh Tanna said Hayre had made a "full and frank admission" at the roadside.

"He is riddled with embarrassment. He wishes to apologise to the court," he said.

"He admits it was foolish and reckless but very fortunately, nobody was injured."

Sentencing Hayre, Helen Darling said: "I've been a magistrate for 15 years and it's the highest speed I've ever seen, so there is no option but to enforce a 24-month ban."

Hayre also pleaded guilty to having two unfit tyres on his vehicle.

He was ordered to pay a total of £1,021 in fines and costs.