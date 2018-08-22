Image copyright PA Image caption The shop and flat above were both destroyed in the blast

A 35-year-old has been arrested in connection with an explosion which killed five people in Leicester.

A Polish supermarket and the flat above it were destroyed in the blast on Hinckley Road on 25 February.

The man, from the north west of England, was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit arson and remains in custody, police said.

Three other men have been charged with five counts of manslaughter and with arson with intent to endanger life.

Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption Mary Ragoobar lived in a flat above the shop with her sons Sean and Shane

Aram Kurd, 34, Hawkar Hassan, 32, and Arkan Ali, 37, have been charged with arson and manslaughter and are awaiting trial.

The victims were 22-year-old shop worker Viktorija Ijevleva, Mary Ragoobar, 46, and her sons Shane Ragoobeer, 18, and Sean Ragoobeer, 17 and Shane's girlfriend Leah Beth Reek, 18.

