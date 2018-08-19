Image caption Police have also been called to the scene

Explosions and smoke from a fire at an industrial estate have led to a busy road and rail line being closed.

Five appliances were sent by the Nottinghamshire fire service to the Hathernware Industrial Estate, Sutton Bonington, just after 11:00 BST.

This was increased to eight and the nearby A6006 was closed for safety reasons. Services on the nearby Midland Mainline have also been halted.

Local residents have been told to keep doors and windows closed.

No casualties have so far been reported.

Resident Tim Morley said: "I looked out of the window and at first I thought it was a big black rain cloud.

"We heard a couple of bangs that seemed to come from over there, it looks very unpleasant.

"People have said possibly someone was burning tyres there but there is also an automotive paint shop on the estate."

Drivers on the nearby A6006 were warned of possible smoke drifting across the carriageway.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.