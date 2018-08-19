Image caption The play area was sealed off after the attack

A man has been charged with the attempted murder and rape of a woman in a play park.

The victim, in her 50s, was found seriously hurt in the early hours of Friday off Cedar Road, Leicester.

Zakarya Etarghi, 24, of no fixed address, has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Leicester Magistrates' Court on Monday.

A 54-year-old and a 16-year-old also arrested in connection with the attack have both been released without charge.

Mr Etarghi has also been charged with affray, which relates to an unconnected incident on 29 June.

The woman is said to be in a stable condition.