Image caption The scene was cordoned off by police while they carried out forensic investigations

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of the attempted murder and sexual assault of a woman in Leicester.

The victim was found badly beaten and unconscious near a children's play park off Cedar Road at about 04:45 BST on 3 August.

Leicestershire Police said the teenager was released under investigation on Tuesday evening.

A 56-year-old man who has also arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and sexual assault has been bailed.

Image caption Police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward

A spokesman for the force said the woman aged in her 50s remains in hospital and is currently in a "stable" condition.

Det Insp Mark Sinski, from East Midlands Special Operations Unit Major Crime, who is leading the investigation, said officers have examined "hundreds of hours of CCTV".

"We have spoken to several people who recall hearing the sound of a woman screaming in the early hours of that morning," he said.

"The amount of violence used in this sustained and horrific attack was significant, and clearly it is imperative that the person responsible is identified and arrested as quickly as possible.

"He, or they, have shown a propensity to use extreme violence, and they remain a threat until they are caught."

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.