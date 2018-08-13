Image caption Dr Hadiza Bawa-Garba was convicted of manslaughter by gross negligence in 2015

A doctor who was struck off over the death of a six-year-old boy has won her appeal to practise medicine again.

Dr Hadiza Bawa-Garba was convicted of manslaughter by gross negligence in 2015 over the death of Jack Adcock, who died of sepsis in 2011.

She was struck off in January 2018.

Her appeal was funded by medics because they said the ruling would discourage practitioners from being open when reviewing mistakes.

Dr Bawa-Garba had been suspended from the medical register for a year in June 2017.

However, the General Medical Council (GMC) appealed the decision claiming it was "not sufficient to protect the public" and she was struck off in January 2018.

Thousands of doctors signed an open letter of support for Dr Bawa-Garba stating the case would "lessen our chances of preventing a similar death".

Image copyright Adcock family Image caption Jack died at Leicester Royal Infirmary in 2011 when undiagnosed sepsis led to cardiac arrest

Three senior judges quashed the High Court's decision and restored the lesser sanction of a one-year suspension.

Master of the Rolls Sir Terence Etherton, who announced the ruling, said: "The members of the Court express their deep sympathy with Jack's parents, who attended the hearing in person, as well as respect for the dignified and resolute way in which they have coped with a terrible loss in traumatic circumstances."