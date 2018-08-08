Image caption Two women, a man and a child were all taken to hospital after the crash in Mansfield Street, Leicester

Four pedestrians - including a child - have been hit by a car in Leicester city centre.

An eyewitness described seeing the child thrown into the air by the collision in Mansfield Street shortly before 17:00 BST.

Police said two women, a man and a child were taken to hospital, None of their injuries are thought to be life threatening.

Mansfield Street was closed following the crash. No arrests have been made.

The two people who were inside the car at the time were not injured.

Image caption The air ambulance was called to the scene along with the police, fire service and ambulance service

After the collision, the car mounted the pavement and crashed into a metal fence surrounding a car park.

The air ambulance was called to the scene along with the police, fire service and ambulance service.