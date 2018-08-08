Image caption Officers were called at about 01:50 BST to a flat on High Street and found Tracey Evans' body

A man has been charged with murder after a 52-year-old woman was found dead at a flat in Leicestershire.

Tracey Evans was discovered dead at the property on High Street, Measham, in the early hours of Monday.

Jeremy Clarke, 54, of the same address, was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Leicester Magistrates' Court later.

A 39-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder was released with no further action.

Leicestershire Police have not yet said how Ms Evans died.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.